Pfizer Vaccine Option 2 - Shutterstock
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON – Individuals ages 12 and older are now able to obtain a COVID-19 bivalent booster dose, which should be received two months after their most recent booster or primary series. This updated version of COVID-19 boosters offers stronger protections against severe illness and death from Omicron sub-variants.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments