NJ Republican Senators Hold Hearing on Whale, Dolphin Deaths

Sens. Michael Testa (R-1st), middle row, far left; Anthony Bucco (R-25th), top row, far right; Vince Polistina (R-2nd), top row, center; and Declan O’Scanlon (R-13th), middle row, center, hold a virtual, independent hearing, May 3, on the recent spate of whale and dolphin deaths.  

 Herald Screenshot

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - Four Republican state senators held a virtual, independent hearing, May 3, on the recent spate of whale and dolphin deaths.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments