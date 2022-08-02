Middle Township High School 1.jpg
By Sarah Renninger

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy signed A4075/3229 [t.e2ma.net] into law Monday, requiring the board of education in each school district and board of trustees in each charter school or renaissance school in the state to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools. 

