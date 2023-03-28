Vehicle Registration.jpg

Shown is a sample vehicle registration provided by New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

TRENTON – Today (March 27), the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) announced that it is implementing legislation signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy in November 2021 to offer an electronic proof of vehicle registration that can be used or displayed by New Jersey motorists. A separate provision of the law also enables the direct renewal of leased vehicle registrations in New Jersey. 

