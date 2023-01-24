New Jersey Logo

TRENTON - Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today (Jan. 19) announced that beginning in March, all households eligible for the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a minimum $50 monthly benefit following the end of federal SNAP emergency allotments in February. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP households have benefited from emergency allotments from the federal government, which provided households with higher monthly food assistance benefits and totaled more than $2 billion. Starting in March, SNAP households will only get their regular SNAP payment loaded to their EBT card.

