TRENTON - Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today (April 17) announced the Department has awarded contracts to offer a Recovery Management Check-Up (RMC) service in all 21 counties for individuals with substance use disorder who have been discharged from treatment.
“Through this initiative, discharged individuals impacted by substance use disorder will receive ongoing care that supports independent living and long-term success with recovery,” Commissioner Adelman said. “With this initiative, we will continue to turn the tide against the opioid epidemic, supporting long-lasting recovery for those outside the direct care system.”
Clients are referred by a treatment provider to a RMC service, that will actively outreach to attain referrals. Through a RMC service, enhanced methods of outreach are provided to clients after they leave treatment for substance use disorder. These methods include virtual face-to-face visits; text messaging and chat features; and the opportunity for in-person contacts. Anyone with substance use disorder discharged from treatment is eligible for a RMC service.
The $1.5 million program will be paid for through federal funding.
The contracts were awarded to Prevention is Key’s northern region and Prevention Links’ central and southern regions, with maximum awards of $500,000. Services are expected to start in early summer.
“At Human Services, we understand that addiction is a chronic disease and to effectively treat this disease, long-term management must be implemented. That is the basis of a Recovery-Management Service,” said Deputy Commissioner of Health Services Lisa Asare. “Through RMC, long-term care will be provided with monthly follow-up meetings and calls with discharged clients who have substance use disorder to identify and meet the need for further interventions. The Department is pleased to award these contracts that will help change lives affected by substance use.”
“Along the personal journey of recovery, having access to supports that a RMC service offers can make all the difference. All residents in our state impacted by substance use disorder deserve long-lasting recovery and this initiative provides supports to individuals pursuing that journey to recovery,” said Assistant Commissioner Valerie Mielke, who directs the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services that will oversee the initiative.
Contacts will be provided through monthly check-ins and will continue for 9 months. If the individual in need requires additional supports, more check-ups can be added. Hours will be flexible to support client needs. The purpose of the check-up is to offer support and identify areas that may need additional intervention or community support.
During contacts, staff will assess clients using a brief assessment tool to evaluate the individual’s progress, current needs and check on recovery status. Problems will be addressed using motivational interviewing techniques, connecting clients to appropriate community resources and/or treatment, if needed.
Should the client need additional interventions and/or treatment, a referral to an appropriate community resource or admission to a treatment program would occur. Resources include self-help meetings, food pantries, and sober houses. The goal is to enable those in recovery to remain in recovery.
Providers will ensure that diversity, inclusion, equality, and cultural and linguistic competence are a part of the services they offer to those they serve.
“I continue to urge anyone struggling with substance use disorder to call 1-844-ReachNJ; a 24-hour-a-day,7 day-a-week help line. A path to recovery is possible and help is always available. Please don’t hesitate to call,” Commissioner Adelman said.