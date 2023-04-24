TRENTON - The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) jointly announced nearly $2 million in additional funding to support offshore wind environmental studies.
The fund is intended to “ensure the safe and ecologically responsible development of offshore wind energy.”
The announcement stated that projects funded so far include the deployment of a whale detection buoy ($602,135), a study to evaluate general species diversity in offshore wind areas ($1.2 million), and a project to increase understanding of the offshore movement of harbor seals ($682,890).
The announcement is likely in part a reaction to the spate of sea mammal fatalities that some members of the public believe is being caused by offshore wind preconstruction activities.
The fund will also provide support for the state’s entry into the Responsible Offshore Science Alliance ($100,000), a nonprofit organization working on fish and fisheries research related to offshore wind.
The funding is through the state’s Offshore Wind Research & Monitoring Initiative (RMI), which the announcement says has provided $8.5 million in funding for “offshore wind-related projects” to date.
For those calling for a halt to offshore wind activities following the sea mammal deaths, the argument has consistently been that environmental studies need to precede development in order to inform construction projects. The announcement made no statement that any scheduled offshore wind projects would wait for the results of any of these studies.
The announcement states that RMI projects are “selected to address the short-term highest priority research needs” which have been identified based on input from experts, stakeholders, and a variety of organizations.
The funding is said to demonstrate "New Jersey’s commitment to regional cooperation and will provide important baseline data for future assessments of changes to our natural resources” resulting from wind farm “construction, operation, and decommissioning.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.