TRENTON - Based on new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New Jersey Department of Health (DOH) is updating its guidance on isolation and quarantine period for both the public and healthcare providers.
“Based on the latest science and data—that demonstrates transmission occurs early on in the course of illness—new isolation and quarantine recommendations have been developed to address the spread of Covid,” stated Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “This data underscores the importance of vaccination, especially receiving a booster dose. The Department encourages vaccination against Covid for everyone five and older and boosters for everyone 16 and older to help slow the spread of Covid in our state.”
DOH is in the process of updating guidance documents for the general public to reflect CDC’s guidance, which shortens the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for individuals with Covid to five days, if they do not have symptoms, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.
DOH is adopting changes to the recommended quarantine period for members of the general public who have been exposed to Covid. Per CDC, individuals who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine and not yet boosted, should quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days.
Individuals who have received their booster vaccine do not need to quarantine following an exposure, however they should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.
DOH is also updating its guidance to reflect CDC recommendations on isolation and quarantine for healthcare workers to decrease isolation time after Covid illness. Healthcare workers with Covid who are without symptoms can return to work after seven days with a negative test, and isolation time can be reduced further if there are staffing shortages.
Healthcare workers who have received all recommended Covid vaccine doses, including a booster, do not need to quarantine at home following high-risk exposures.
The department expects to release its guidance documents in the coming days, in the meantime residents and healthcare providers should refer to CDC guidance.
“Residents should also continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask when in public indoor spaces, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick,” added Persichilli.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.