ERMA - The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commissioners awarded Contract WWD-20-01 to Arthur J. Ogren, Inc. of Vineland, New Jersey to construct a new Airport Terminal Building on Hornet Road at the Cape May Airport late last year. The contractor is expected to begin construction on or about March 13, 2023. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $7.4 million, and Cape May County is providing approximately $250,000 directly in support of the terminal, with additional funds committed to roadway and parking enhancements in the immediate vicinity.
New Terminal Building Proposed for Cape May Airport
