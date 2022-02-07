Del,Mar,,Ca,/,Usa,-,January,27,,2019:,A
A potential new state law would reportedly make getting free beach tags easier for spouses and children of military veterans state-wide.

The legislation would permit municipalities to offer free beach access or reduced fees for spouses or dependent children of veterans, according to an NJ.com report.

State law currently only allows reduced fees for the family of active service members and their families, according to NJ.com.

