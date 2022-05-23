WW Shuttle.png

The new shuttleswill provide on-demand service for the Wildwoods starting May 26.

NORTH WILDWOOD - Shuttle services will return to the Wildwoods, as part of an agreement between Wildwood, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and the Atlantic City Jitney Association.  

The new shuttles will run along the old Five Mile trolley route, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello confirmed at a May 17 City Council meeting. 

North Wildwood Administrator Ron Simone called the new service an “on-demand transportation service” that can be tracked via a mobile application, Jitney Surfer.  

A release from the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA) confirmed that the jitney’s route “will run the length of the island, beginning a route at Diamond Beach on the southern tip of the island, along Atlantic Avenue and making its way up to Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Crest.The shuttle will then take passengers up to Schellenger Avenue and the Boardwalk, then north on Atlantic Avenue before making a final stop at Morey’s Piers on 26th Street and the Boardwalk. An additional late-night route is planned for the North Wildwood entertainment district, with shuttle service continuing down Atlantic Avenue to the North Wildwood entertainment district at Third and Old New Jersey avenues.  

The shuttles, adorned in Wildwood branding, will begin running May 26, with weekend-only service through June 19. Service will transition to a daily routeJune 20 through Labor Day, with shuttles returning to weekend-only service Sept. 9 through Oct. 22, according to GWTIDA’s release.  

A one-way ride is $3, and a late-night one-way ticket will cost $4. Service will be ‘Stop on Demand’ for the entire route.  

The new trolleys helped carry people to and from popular festivals on the island last year, including the popular Irish Fall Festival. 

Rosenello expressed excitement about the new route at the May 17 council meeting. The route is the most comprehensive Five Mile Island has seen in many years.  

“I don’t know when the last time we had a route like this on the island,” Rosenello said. 

