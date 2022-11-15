TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation (S721), strengthening the state’s threat response infrastructure by enhancing security requirements for large venues. The legislation requires certain public venues and places of worship to submit emergency plans to law enforcement agencies for the purpose of preparing for mass casualty and active shooter events.
New Security Measures Required for Large NJ Venues
