PETERSBURG – During public comment at Upper Township Committee's Feb. 28 meeting, a resident queried members as to why, with the municipal budget facing financial stress, a new assistant business administrator position was being considered.  

Mayor Curtis Corson responded, “The position has not been advertised, and we certainly have not interviewed anyone for it. The budget is not yet finalized, but the idea of this position reflects what committee has heard from residents: That our township needs more communication from officials in authority.  

"We're now way over budget and can only raise our budget 2% each year, per state law, which equals just $86,000 and that doesn’t even keep up with inflation.” 

