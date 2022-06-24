VILLAS – On June 14, 2022, Patrol Officer Simba Elam-Hampton graduated the 52nd Baisc Course for Police Officers (BCPO) at the Cape May County Police Academy. Simba scored the second highest in overall physical fitness and sixth overall in his class out of 42 officers.
On June 22, 2022, Patrol Officer Hampton was sworn-in by Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel, who administered his oath of office. His badge was pinned by his best friend, James Grauel and holding the bible is his girlfriend, Georgia Papamarkos.
Simba Hampton was born on July 25, 1993 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was raised by a single mother, Denis Hampton, who saw so much potential in her son. She gave her son the chance to move down to Cape May, New Jersey where he was given the opportunity of attending the Lower Cape May Regional School District. He was able to participate in sports such as football, basketball, and track, where he made it to the Meet of Champions for the 100-meter dash. At the age of 16, Holly and Tony Melo were able to take Simba under their wing and adopt him.
Simba’s biological sister who he considered his best friend unfortunately passed away in 2020. After her passing, he realized that he needed to mature and take life much more seriously. The passing of his sister encouraged Simba to want to become a police officer and help his community. This past year, while Simba was serving as a Class II Special Law Enforcement Officer with the Lower Township Police Department, his biological mother also passed away. Simba considers himself lucky and fortunate to have been hired full time as a Patrol Officer with the Lower Township Police Department. Patrol Officer Hampton would like to say thank you to everyone who helped him get to where he is today.
