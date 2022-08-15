Overworked.,Tired,Young,Indian,Lady,Sit,At,Home,Desk,Crowded
CREST HAVEN - There is a new, easy-to-use phone number for those struggling with mental health challenges. Anyone can dial 988 to call or text with a counselor to assist people experiencing issues related to addiction, anxiety, depression, PTSD, self-harm, suicidal thoughts, and more. People can also call 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need emotional support.

