CROWD FOR MAHALO 2023 MTG WILDWOOD CREST

Some members of a capacity crowd for a March 1 Wildwood Crest Planning Board meeting expressed frustration with the board's granting of a continuance request, which will push the controversial Mahalo Hotel application to next month's agenda. The Pawlowski brothers, who sued the developer and the board over a prior approval of a similar proposal for the site, operate the Compass Motel, which is directly west of the proposed development. The brothers did not object to the continuance and said they are not deterred and will return with their lawyer and other expert witnesses in April. 

 Shay Roddy

WILDWOOD CREST – An application for a beachfront hotel, which seeks major variance relief, was continued to April, much to the disappointment of a standing-room-only crowd at a March 1 hearing in front of the Wildwood Crest Planning Board. 

Download PDF MAHALO SITE PLAN 2023 2.PDF
The latest site plan for the proposed Mahalo Hotel in Wildwood Crest. The Wildwood Crest Planning Board is now scheduled to hear the application for variances and site plan approval April 5, after the applicant's continuance request was granted March 1.
MAHALO 2023 2ND FLOOR PLAN

The proposed second floor, which would be the first floor of hotel rooms, above a lobby and parking garage, shows plans for a new tower of rooms along Ocean Avenue and a second floor main pool and children's pool. 
MAHALO 2023 COCNEPT RENDERING

A concept drawing of the proposed Mahalo Hotel in Wildwood Crest.
FRANK CORRADO

Frank Corrado, the attorney for Mahalo Hotels, LLC, a company controlled by ICONA Resorts Chairman Eustace Mita, asked the Wildwood Crest Planning Board to grant his request to continue his client's application to April. He said he wants to make the presentation for his client's new Wildwood Crest hotel in one meeting, rather than starting only to have it cutoff due to time constraints.
MAHALO-VARIANCE-CHART.JPG

A chart included in an October 2022 letter from Marc DeBlasio, an engineer for the borough, outlines the specifics of the variance requests the applicant is seeking. 
PLANNING BOARD SHOT WILDWOOD CREST

The Wildwood Crest Planning Board agreed to continue an application for a controversial new hotel project to their April meeting. 

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

