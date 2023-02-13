McEwing.png

Lower Township Police Department Lt. Brian McEwing is shown holding the department’s recently acquired Matrice 30T drone, which will be used primarily for search and rescue operations.  

VILLAS – Lower Township Police Department (LTPD) introduced its new unmanned aircraft system (UAS) – otherwise known as a “drone” – to Lower Township Council and the public, Feb. 6, saying the drone would be used primarily for search and rescue (SAR) operations. 

Thermal Image.png

Shown is a thermal image captured by the Lower Township Police Department’s drone. Shown in the center of the image is an officer to demonstrate how the camera can distinguish between a lost person and the surrounding area.  

