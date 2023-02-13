VILLAS – Lower Township Police Department (LTPD) introduced its new unmanned aircraft system (UAS) – otherwise known as a “drone” – to Lower Township Council and the public, Feb. 6, saying the drone would be used primarily for search and rescue (SAR) operations.
“Our mission is lifesaving - missing children, water rescues, working with the marine police to find people, locating Alzheimer’s patients …” Lt. Brian McEwing, of the LTPD, said.
McEwing said the LTPD looked into using drones two years ago and saw the need for the advanced technology drones offered, specifically with thermal-imaging cameras. He said the intent was to focus on SAR capabilities, not enforcement.
The department sent a team to Gloucester County, where Capt. C.J. Ryan said they already had a robust drone program. McEwing said they were able to get some hands-on experience with drones thanks to Gloucester County.
McEwing said the LTPD purchased the Matrice 30T, with the “T” referring to “thermal.” In November 2022, the Cape May Police Department announced it had acquired the same model, which has a thermal imaging camera, a two-way microphone, a remote spotlight, a 40-minute battery, and all-weather capabilities that will allow for flight in the rain.
LTPD officers went down to Georgia where they picked up a lot of information, particularly about water rescue, to bring back to Lower Township.
Since acquiring the drone, the department has put five officers through the drone pilot program, and their drone unit became operational Dec. 5, 2022.
McEwing said that in addition to himself, Ryan, and Detective First Class Michael Iames, two patrolmen have been trained as pilots. He said the department is planning to have more officers trained on the drone, so they will always be able to get a drone in the air in minutes when needed.
Iames said the police are now doing a monthly training program, in part, because the drone has what he called “an amazing amount of functions.” They also talk about Federal Aviation Administration notices and the department’s goals.
The department created a preflight checklist, so each pilot will know everything is being taken care of. He said the pilots are being trained in differing conditions, including daylight versus lowlight (night) conditions, and open-air flying, such as over a beach, as opposed to proximity flying, which might be flying through a wooded area.
“During training, we rotate through pilots, so we all get stick time, training for the big day when we have to go live,” Iames said.
The drone also has a mapping feature where the drone can fly the same area it mapped.
Ryan said the department is trying to keep up with technology, which he said is constantly advancing, trying to keep officers trained. He said many areas, such as battling cybercrime, require being adept with technology.
Drones, he said, are being used for more functions, including inspecting electric power lines, scanning burning buildings for hot spots, and, as the department intends, for SAR operations.
They can also use it to perform accident scene surveys and create a three-dimensional image of the accident scene. He said technology is also a plus in terms of recruiting new officers.
“We’re going to try to draw attention to the future of policing. We believe it will help with new recruits,” Ryan said.
McEwing said he visited the Cape May County Technical School’s pre-engineering department, where the students are building their drones using 3D printers and computer-aided design (CAD) programs.
McEwing said the department originally budgeted for a different unit and was ready to make a purchase when the 30T was introduced.
Mayor Frank Sippel summed up the value of the investment.
“If you save one life, it’s priceless,” he said.
Thoughts? Questions? Contac the author, Christopher South, at csouth@cmcherald.com or 609-886-8600, ext. 128.