TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill (A1282) August 4 requiring the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to implement a three-year “Electric School Bus Program” to provide funding for the purchase of electric school buses and charging infrastructure across the state and to assess a variety of operational issues related to school bus electrification. The bill’s signing testifies to the Murphy Administration’s continued commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle electrification, and the protection of children and families from harmful air pollutants, especially in environmental justice communities.

