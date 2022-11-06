COURT HOUSE – A group of state Assembly members has sponsored a bill that gun rights advocates say is designed to take away the right of citizens to carry guns.
New Jersey was considered to have some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, but that changed when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, June 23, that New York state’s ban on carrying guns violated the 2ndAmendment. The Supreme Court ruling essentially had the same effect on New Jersey, which had similar restrictions on firearms.
A group of gun rights advocates assembled in front of the Cape May County Superior Court building Oct. 6 to bring attention to what they said was the court dragging its feet on issuing carry permits. A day later, about a dozen people received gun permits, which included being issued a photo ID. On Oct. 13, a group of Democratic assembly members introduced Assembly Bill A-4769, which some say was written to essentially outlaw guns in New Jersey.
“We’ve been watching it,” said Keith Woodrow, owner of the Full Metal Jacket Gun Range in Seaville.
Woodrow was present at the informational protest, Oct. 6, where participants were waving yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” flags.
“We have a whole bunch of concerns,” Woodrow said. “It’s crazy what they want to do. They want to propose like 25 things to restrict where and what type of events where you can protect yourself.”
“There would be no place you could carry,” Woodrow said.
The legislation would prohibit carrying firearms in places where it is already illegal, including schools and government buildings, but among others would add any public gathering or demonstration, halfway houses or homeless shelters, municipal parks and beaches, bars or restaurants where alcohol is being served and private property without the express permission of the owner.
Fred Hauber, the chief firearms instructor at Full Metal Jacket, said the notion of requiring guns carried in a vehicle to be locked up, as some have suggested, is absurd.
“The whole idea is to be able to protect yourself in case of a carjacking or other assault. They want to victimize us,” Hauber said.
Second Amendment advocates such as Woodrow and Hauber believe A-4769 and its companion bill in the State Senate will not pass constitutional muster. Woodrow said he was drafting a letter to State Sen. Michael Testa to express his concern about the law.
Wayne Dibofsky, chief of staff for Assemblyman Joe Danielson (D-17) said they would be working on amendments to the bill over the next week and a half. He said A-4769 is not scheduled to be voted on during the month of November. The annual League of Municipalities conference will be held Nov. 15 to 17, and the following week is Thanksgiving. He said the time would be used to receive input from citizens on the bill. He said the legislature would traditionally wait until December to pick back up on a bill, but scheduling is subject to change by the speaker.
Dibofsky said, for the time being, Superior Court judges appear to be moving cautiously with issuing firearm carry permits.
“Since the summer, some counties have not issued a permit,” he said.
Hauber places responsibility for the bills on Gov. Phil Murphy, who he said is doing the opposite of what is guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution. He said 42 states are allowing firearm carry laws that abide by federal and existing state restrictions. He said the attempt to further restrict the carrying of handguns is simply an act of criminal intent.
“The fact is that (Murphy) is trying to prevent us from protecting ourselves,” Hauber said.
Murphy has reportedly said he would sign the legislation. Second Amendment advocates and those who favor the current legislation tend to believe the law will ultimately end up in court.
