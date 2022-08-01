Murphy

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A-1695) July 29 to help protect students from unreasonably high tuition rates that would be difficult to repay based on the wages they are likely to earn after completing a career-oriented educational or training program. The bill will require the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) and Department of Labor (DOL) to establish performance quality standards for career-oriented programs of study offered by postsecondary institutions. 

