A ribbon cutting is held in Ocean City to celebrate the launch of the jitney pilot program for the summer of 2022.

OCEAN CITY - Ocean City is launching a pilot program for jitney transportation to the boardwalk and downtown zones. The results of the summer 2022 program will be used to refine service for future seasons.

Weekend only service began on Memorial Day weekend and continues until June 14 when daily service begins, until Labor Day.

A one way fare will cost $2. Drivers will only accept cash and can provide change. Children under 5 ride fare free.

The routes and times can be accessed in the Ocean City Vacation app or on Jitney Surfer. More information can be found here.

Locations

