Rawpixel.org via Shutterstock

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of State’s Business Action Center announced Oct. 5 that it has been awarded $500,000 in federal funds for the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) to support new-to-exporting food and beverage manufacturers in underserved business communities.

