VILLAS – The Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) is welcoming Stephen Blankenship as the new executive director and chief engineer.

Blankenship formerly held this position for Hamilton Township in Atlantic County and has extensive experience with utility authorities. He serves on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Water Supply Advisory Council. He’s also a member of the American Water Works Association, Water Environment Federation, Association of Environmental Authorities and South Jersey Water Professionals Association.

The outgoing Executive Director of the MUA is Michael Chapman. Chapman has successfully served Lower Township, overseeing $54 million in capital improvements throughout the township.

The two will speak together at the next MUA council meeting on June 22 at 5 p.m.

