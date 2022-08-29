teenager vaccine booster covid
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON – The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 through 17 is now available in New Jersey, giving parents another vaccine option as children head back to school.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments