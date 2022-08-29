TRENTON – The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 through 17 is now available in New Jersey, giving parents another vaccine option as children head back to school.
“With the start of the new school year right around the corner, this is welcome news for New Jersey parents,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Novavax offers another safe and effective option to help protect adolescents against COVID-19 as they prepare to return to their classes. I encourage everyone to stay up to date on both their COVID-19 vaccine doses and any other recommended vaccines that they may need going into the fall.”
“Ensuring that children are up to date on all of their vaccines, including COVID-19, measles and polio, offers the best protection as they return to their classrooms or continue in day care,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
“Parents now have several options to choose from and, as always, if they have questions, they should speak with their health care provider. We continue to encourage everyone who is not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 to get all doses that they are eligible for.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walenksy signed a decision memo earlier this week to provide Novavax as another primary series option for adolescents. This recommendation follows an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone ages 6 months and older. Everyone is encouraged to stay up to date on all vaccines for which they are eligible.
“The Novavax vaccine includes harmless proteins of the COVID-19 virus alongside another ingredient called an adjuvant that helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future,” the CDC said, noting vaccines—like the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine—that use protein subunit technology have been used for more than 30 years in the U.S.
Each available COVID-19 vaccine option offers a safe and effective way to prevent severe COVID-19 illness.
New Jersey sites administering vaccines, including Novavax, can be found at covid19.nj.gov. The Vaccine Call Center is available at 855-568-0545 on Mondays through Fridays (10am to 6pm) and Saturdays (10am to 4pm) to assist in finding a nearby walk-in site or booking an appointment.
