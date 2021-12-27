For the first time since the pandemic started almost two years ago, Cape May County is home to over 1,000 active cases.
The county report from Dec. 24 showed 746 new cases in the previous seven days, an average of 107 new cases per day. Active community cases have climbed to a record high of 1,071. There were two new fatalities, bringing the total to 249 residents lost to the pandemic, including seven in the past three weeks.
The Variant at Work
Omicron is almost surely at work. The new variant was first identified in November in South Africa. It made its initial appearance in the United States just before Thanksgiving and has already pushed the delta variant off its perch as the dominant cause of Covid infections.
Hyper-transmissible omicron, according to recent studies, replicates up to 70 times faster than delta and is twice as infectious. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week that omicron was already responsible for as much as three-quarters of all new cases in the country.
The good news so far is that omicron has displayed a lower severity level, which does not mean it cannot hospitalize and kill, but that it does so at a markedly lower rate.
Impact in Cape May County
State-wide hospitalizations due to Covid are up 125% in the month of December. In the seven county South region, that increase has been slightly lower at 98%. While hospitalizations are rising, they are not rising at the same rate as community spread.
In the county, Cape Regional Medical Center reported five Covid patients on Dec. 6, and 19 such patients by Dec. 20.
Schools are also seeing a rise in caseloads. Across the state, the weekly dashboard update shows 7,716 new student cases and 2,092 cases among school staff.
In Cape May County, the school figures are ambiguous. The dashboard shows 55 new student cases and 12 new staff cases. What makes those numbers difficult to interpret is that the report to the state is voluntary, and only 44% of Cape May County schools reported for the week. The only county with fewer reporting schools is Ocean County, at 38%.
State data reports that 6.7% of Cape May County students are excluded from in-person instruction due to Covid. The state average is 5.6%.
The Covid Act Now risk tracker reports a Cape May County infection rate of 1.26. Any rate above 1.0 is a sign of ongoing spread.
The CDC Covid data tracker lists the positivity rate for the county at 14.15% as of December 26. An early goal in the fight against Covid had been to keep the positivity below 5%.
The numbers do not tell a good tale, but fuller interpretation is complicated by the newness of the active variant.
What are Researchers Saying?
Some researchers warn that the stunning rise in the number of cases, even with a lower severity rate, will eventually lead many individuals to seek hospital care. The math is one of multiplying a lower severity level against a dramatically larger base of active cases.
Officials remain concerned that the continued spread of the variant allows for ongoing mutation and the potential creation of another new variant that might be more destructive.
Other researchers see omicron as a pathway out of the pandemic. The argument goes that having a variant that is super-transmissible but also likely to produce a higher proportion of mild cases will burn through the population, providing a wide level of disease-based immunity. They admit the result will come at the cost of a number of individuals getting seriously sick and with a rise in the number of fatalities.
Still, others say that because omicron spreads so quickly, surges will moderate faster simply due to a diminishing pool of individuals to infect.
Those who find the theories compelling should remember one month ago, multiple computer models predicted a gradual decline in Covid cases over the winter to almost insignificant numbers by March 2022. Instead, omicron emerged.
What Does the Evidence Show?
Omicron has displayed an ability to reinfect those who have already had the disease at a higher rate. The variant has also demonstrated a greater ability to bypass vaccine immunity protections, which results in higher levels of breakthrough cases. So far, studies tend to show that immunity from the vaccine is more effective against omicron that immunity from having had the disease.
There is one exception that is showing in the research - the booster. A study out of Canada shows that those who have had the booster shot “exhibit potent neutralization of omicron.”
Too Early to Dismiss Omicron
Dealing with a populace that exhibits both epidemic fatigue and anger over being again asked to engage in protective behaviors, many officials have both touted omicron’s lower severity levels while also urging the public to not dismiss the variant as a non-threat. Mixed messaging may become a problem. Real-world knowledge of this variant is only about a month old.
Omicron is here. The infection rate is at record levels. What it all means is not yet clear.
