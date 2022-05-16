5fdb820b236e3.image.jpg

The free county attraction is getting a new cafe.

COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Park & Zoo are opening a new Safari Café. 

The improved Safari Café will include an inside sit-down facility will include an air-conditioned and heated 50-seat indoor space. There will be an additional 250 seats outside. 

The menu will include plenty of healthy options, more ice cream novelties, and high-quality sandwiches. Proceeds from the Safari Café benefit the Zoo.

The Zoo is hosting a grand opening to the public June 10 at 11 a.m. The festivities will include ribbon cutting, music, a face painter and special guests. 

“We are so excited to have the community come out to see the new Safari Café during a day that will be fun for the whole family,” stated Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Zoo.

The site of the existing Café will now be called the Safari Express and remain a takeout window.

The new restaurant will then take the name of Safari Café and visitors will need to enter the Zoo in order to enjoy the refreshments there. 

