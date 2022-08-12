PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee held a closed session after its regular meeting Aug. 8 to discuss “potential litigation” regarding continuing complaints about the operations of the Deauville Inn, in Strathmere.
For months, Strathmere residents have been using public comment at committee meetings to detail alleged violations by the Deauville, located at the foot of the Corson's Inlet Bridge, per its licensing to do business.
Their complaints center around what they say is loud music beyond permissible levels and hours; lack of a sidewalk, which Upper Township Planning Board approval required the Deauville to install for pedestrian safety; and mounting traffic and safety problems given the burgeoning popularity of the waterside restaurant, bar, and beach bar.
During public comment, neighbors’ legal counsel said he had no alternative but to go to court to litigate compliance by the Deauville with its obligations after months of the business operating in bad faith of its promises and obligations.
The Herald made attempts to contact Anthony Franco, general manager of the Deauville, for his perspective on the controversy, but received no reply.
While Mayor Curtis Corson advised that no action would be announced at the end of closed session, the Herald learned that the municipality is looking at more enforcement and inspections related to Deauville operations, as well as holding the Deauville to requirements as enumerated by the Planning Board.
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
