TRENTON – Today (July 10) the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education announced the award of nearly $400 million ($434,087.56 of which went to Atlantic Cape Community College for information technology infrastructure) in capital facilities grant funding as part of the joint solicitation of four revolving Capital Facilities Bond programs. The 54 projects awarded will support the growing infrastructure and technology needs of New Jersey’s higher education sector to continue advancing access to high-quality postsecondary education. 

