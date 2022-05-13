Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 2.39.37 PM.png

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello at a public meeting May 2022.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - A $1 million capital ordinance passed first reading at North Wildwood’s May 3 City Council meeting, most of which will go towards the city’s beach replenishment efforts.  

Ron Simone, city administrator, said that “most of it is for beach fill. It isn’t a bond ordinance, so there is no debt being assumed. The city isn’t borrowing money at all. It is all self-funded capital. The city has some capital improvement projects on the books, but this ordinance is more specifically for the beach.”  

One of the “on the books” projects includes new metal siding for the North Wildwood fire hall. Covid-related supply chain woes and rising prices have halted the project. Simone said that getting the necessary materials from contractors has been difficult, so the project will be pushed to the fall.  

North Wildwood’s beaches took a severe beating during the storms that came in early May. The city routinely spends city capital, and sometimes federal dollars, on beach replenishment projects. This pending capital ordinance is the latest in the city’s battle against what Mayor Patrick Rosenello called a “very angry” ocean.  

Locations

Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter

Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments