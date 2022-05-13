NORTH WILDWOOD - A $1 million capital ordinance passed first reading at North Wildwood’s May 3 City Council meeting, most of which will go towards the city’s beach replenishment efforts.
Ron Simone, city administrator, said that “most of it is for beach fill. It isn’t a bond ordinance, so there is no debt being assumed. The city isn’t borrowing money at all. It is all self-funded capital. The city has some capital improvement projects on the books, but this ordinance is more specifically for the beach.”
One of the “on the books” projects includes new metal siding for the North Wildwood fire hall. Covid-related supply chain woes and rising prices have halted the project. Simone said that getting the necessary materials from contractors has been difficult, so the project will be pushed to the fall.
North Wildwood’s beaches took a severe beating during the storms that came in early May. The city routinely spends city capital, and sometimes federal dollars, on beach replenishment projects. This pending capital ordinance is the latest in the city’s battle against what Mayor Patrick Rosenello called a “very angry” ocean.
