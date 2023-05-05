NORTH WILDWOOD – North Wildwood City Council has decided to waitbeforeit completely bans overnight parking of recreational vehicles (RVs) on city streets.
Mayor PatrickRosenellosaid the city received a letter from a city resident who said an ordinance introduced last month would prevent him from parking overnight to load or unload his RV. The writer of the letter suggested there be a 24 to 48-hour window for such purposes.
Rosenello asked City Solicitor Mike Donohue if the city could issue permits for residents to load and unload their RVs, such as it issuespermitsto have dumpsters on the street or other temporary permits.
Donohue said the answer was not particularly simple. He cited the case of a beach town trying to create a lower-cost beach tag for residents, which wasdeemedto be unconstitutional.
“Let me think about it,” Donohue said.
Councilcontinued discussing the matter of permitting RV parking. The idea behind prohibiting the parking of RVs on the streets wasessentially toprevent people from camping in their RVs on city streets.
Councilreferred to “Cousin Eddie” from the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” series of movies. In the 1989 “Christmas Vacation” film, Cousin Eddie is seen emptying his RV's wastewater holding tank into a city stormwater sewer grate.
Councildid not want to make it inconvenient for residents to get ready to take a vacation or return home. There are offshore store sites where residents can park RVs, but they are not open 24 hours a day. Likewise, the City Clerk’s Office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., meaning a person who comes home after City Hall is closed would not be able to get a permit to park an RV – and potentially would not be able to get one over the weekend.
Donohue said he would research the permit issue and get back to the city on the matter.
