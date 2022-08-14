Rosenello .jpg

Mayor Patrick Rosenello, at an Aug. 2 City Council meeting, said that North Wildwood is conducting a “legislative review” of federal legislation, so the city can be aware of what legal options it may, or may not, have to bring a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment to its beaches.  

 File Photo/Jayna Renna

NORTH WILDWOOD - After many years of stop-gap beach replenishment, North Wildwood is looking into “legal options” in its attempts to persuade the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to bring assistance to the city’s beaches, Mayor Patrick Rosenello said in an Aug. 2 City Council meeting. 

