NORTH WILDWOOD – North Wildwood would like recreationalvehicle(RV) and travel trailer owners to know the city streets are not a campground.
North Wildwood Council introduced anordinanceApril 18 that would amend the city code to make it illegal to park a mobile home trailer on city streets.
The ordinance goes on to say it would be illegal to use a trailer as a dwelling, business office, studio, or any other use on city streets.
The city is looking to prevent people from using an RV as a place to stay while on vacation.
According to City Clerk Scott Jett, at various times, people have tried to use RVs as a place to stay while in town, and the vehicles take up too many parking spaces, which are at a premium during the summer months. The city also has a prohibition of parking a bus on city streets.
Lt. Katherine Madden, of the North Wildwood Police Department, said a violator would be issued a summons, which, according to the municipal court, would cost $85 plus court fees.
