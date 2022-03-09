Brooklyn,,New,York,-,April,17,2021:,Musicians,Play,Outside
NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood City Council voted at their March 1 meeting that outdoor music in outdoor dining areas expanded by Covid legislation, and in regular outdoor dining areas, will no longer be permitted. 

In February 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that allowed restaurants to expand their outdoor dining footprint, but those permits are set to expire Nov. 30, 2022.  The vote by city council means even this summer, no live music will be allowed in that extended outdoor foot print. 

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said that outdoor music gave the city “problems” last summer that it wishes not to repeat. 

