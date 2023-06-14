Command Staff.jpg

Shown is the North Wildwood Police Department command staff on the occasion of promotions to captain and deputy chief. From left are Lt. Adam McGraw, Capt. Katherine Madden, Deputy Chief William Etsell, Capt. Justin Robinson, and Police Chief John Stevenson.

 Christopher South

NORTH WILDWOOD – North Wildwood City Council authorized the promotion of three members of the North Wildwood Police Department (NWPD) command staff, June 7, and extended the police chief’s contract to meet his retirement date.

Etsell.jpg

Deputy Chief William Etsell (left) is sworn, June 7, in North Wildwood. Etsell will serve until his retirement March 31, 2024. Holding the Bible for Etsell is his nephew, Charles Jobe.
Robinson.jpg

Capt. Justin Robinson, center, was promoted to his current rank June 7. Shown with him are his wife, Ashley, and their three children: Reagan, Austin, and Parker. Reagan and Austin held the Bible as their father took the oath and Ashley pinned the badge on her husband.

 

