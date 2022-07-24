NORTH WILDWOOD - A recently proposed North Wildwood ordinance would limit the times that cyclists can use their bicycles on the city’s guarded beaches.
editor's pick
N. Wildwood Ordinance Targets E-bikes on Beaches
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Collin Hall
Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter
Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Two Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
- 2 Charged for Vandalism at Villas Church
- Police: Arrest Made for Nursing Home Fraud
- Court House Men Arrested for Drugs and Child Porn
- Neighbors Object to Modular Structure in Crest Home’s Front Yard
- 3 Men Charged in SIC Domestic Dispute, Assault of Police
- UPDATE: Young Pilot in Fatal Accident Flew for Banner Company
- Boutique Hotel Overlay Coming to Avalon’s Business District?
- Wildwoods Jitney to End Weekday Service
- Cape Regional's Maternity Services to End Come September
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Ocean City - What is with all of these TikTok interviewers on the boardwalks? It's annoying. Shouldn't they have some sort of permit or license to ask their stupid trivia questions and bother people who...
- Townbank - To all the people and weekly renters that let their dogs go to the bathroom on peoples lawns , children play on these lawns, the lawns on homes are private property , let them go in your yard or...
- Cold Spring - Rumors about Cape Regional hospital have been flying for a while about how they are no longer going to provide maternity services. That seems to be a core function of a hospital .
- Wildwood - Very sad when a daughter has to turn her back on her father and walk away. I feel bad for Ivanka Trump and I wish her and Jared peace of mind and continued courage in her decision to be true to what...
- Lower Township - Here's a news flash for all you who think you're going green and all electric. It's NOT going to happen in your lifetime and your Children's lifetime. I've worked in the...