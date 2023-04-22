North Wildwood Logo

NORTH WILDWOOD – North Wildwood City Council rescinded an application for a $10 million grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), April 18, in favor of applying for a different $10 million grant from the federal government. 

