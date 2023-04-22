NORTH WILDWOOD – North Wildwood City Council rescinded an application for a $10 million grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), April 18, in favor of applying for a different $10 million grant from the federal government.
Mayor Patrick Rosenello said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) had secured a $10 million federal grant to apply totheseawall. Rosenello saidthatin passing on the $10 million from the DEP,the city would then apply for a $7 million matching grant through the DEP, amounting to $17 million in grants toward a $30 million project.
Rosenello said the city is partnering with the DEP on the seawall extension project, which would see the seawall extended from 3rd to 7th avenues.
“We are co-applicants on the permit,” Rosenello said.
Van Drew’s policy director, Haddon Antonucci, said Van Drewsubmittedthe North Wildwood seawall to the House Appropriations Committee as a Community Project Funding request for the federal budget. The Appropriations Committee approved Van Drew’s request and included $10 million in the federal budget as a specific line item.
Antonucci said the funding will beallocatedto the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Pre-Disaster Mitigation program. North Wildwood is currently applying to FEMA and will receive this funding on a non-competitive basis, unlike traditional grants, which are competitive.
Antonucci said thecongressman’soffice would be working closely with both the city and FEMA “to ensure efficient and effective delivery of this funding.”
Rosenello acknowledged there are some legal and other issues to resolve with the DEP, including theisland-widedune construction project that was introduced in 2013, and is just now showing some movement with all four affected municipalities signing the state aid agreement.
The second issue is North Wildwood’s emergency permit application (EA) and individual permit (non-emergency) for bulkhead installation between 13th and 16th avenues.
“We’re still waiting for a response,” he said.
The third issue is the seawall extension, which Rosenello said, when funded, would offer incredible protection.
Lastly, the mayor mentioned the DEP’s Notice of Violation, which the city intends to fight in court up to the New Jersey Supreme Court.
“It is in court and will remain there until we go as high as it will go,” he said.
Rosenello told the Herald in another interview that the seawall extension project had been talked about forprobably fiveyears and was “backburnered” due to the cost, but with federal funding, he believes it will happen. He expected it would take another year before the projectbegins.
