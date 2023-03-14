NORTH WILDWOOD – The City of North Wildwood is hoping to create a gateway to the city using property acquired for that purpose.
North Wildwood City Council awarded a contract for the project March 7 to Bernstein Design Group, of Cape May, for services at the rate of $95 per hour, not to exceed $17,500, which is the amount at which a contract must go out to bid.
Mayor Patrick Rosenello said there has been a vision for a gateway entrance to the city for a long time. The location being considered is not at the immediate entrance to the city, but is located where the current veterans memorial currently stands. He said the project is a cooperative effort between the city and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Rosenello said the city acquired the former gas station site that operated for years as George’s Sunoco and the former Triangle Restaurant that was more recently Nino’s.
Rosenello said the tentative design includes the first Gold Star Family Memorial in New Jersey.
“It’s part of a complete rehab of the veterans memorial,” Rosenello said. “It has taken a long time to fully piece this together.”
Rosenello said there is another former gas station site in the area the city has not acquired, the site of the former Esso/Exxon station.
He said the city has applied for partial funding of the project through the Cape May County Open Spaces program. He said the city is also working very closely with the VFW, which he said is paying for the monuments.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.