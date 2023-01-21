NORTH WILDWOOD – Owners of some condo units are concerned that the City of North Wildwood is placing an undue burden on them by requiring a condo building to have 24-hour onsite management from a central office, as well as other requirements associated with hotels and motels.
editor's pick
N. Wildwood Clarifies ‘Condotel’ Ordinance
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Christopher South
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: U.S. Navy Likely Source of Sonic Boom, Tremors
- Pa. Woman Charged in Parents’ Murder Has Ties to Sea Isle City
- Ocean City Takes New Steps to Target Rowdy Juveniles
- CM Approves Six Ornamental Arches on Promenade
- N. Cape May Man, Woman Face Additional Drug Charges
- Dead Whales Heat Up Controversy Over Offshore Wind
- How Boba Tea and Authentic Vietnamese Came to Cape May County
- Stone Harbor to Hire Consultant Due to Expected Drop in CRS Score
- Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Brewery
- Nearly 1,000 Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - I'm a Democrat and many of you won't like this but Biden has got to go! Many Republicans didn't like trump and I know this for a fact. Biden on the other hand is not only clueless,...
- Erma - He ranted and raved against the n.r.a. If he read their safety rules he would see * treat EVERY gun as if it was loaded. never point it in a unsafe direction. I learned that when i was twelve in the...
- North Cape May - Ever wonder why the nicest people turn into complete idiots when they get behind the wheel of their cars and trucks? Hurry, hurry, hurry and get to the stop light no faster than the decent, law-...
- Avalon - Some Spouters continue to claim that Biden is the worst president in our history. Not true, according to public opinion. Those Spouters must be among the 31% who still approve of Trump's...
- Shawcrest - After reading a Facebook post, are you implying Shawcrest residents aren't intelligent enough to write a Spout off. We live there year round and no we are not surprised about the increase or...