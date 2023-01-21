North Wildwood Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD – Owners of some condo units are concerned that the City of North Wildwood is placing an undue burden on them by requiring a condo building to have 24-hour onsite management from a central office, as well as other requirements associated with hotels and motels.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments