NORTH WILDWOOD – City Council approved a “peace and good order” ordinance on second reading in March that prohibits car lifts, which allow one car to park above another in a tight space, in North Wildwood.  

At the April 5 council meeting, Mayor Patrick Rosenello said that the wording of the ordinance was unintentionally harsh, and that car lifts will still be allowed in garages. 

“The intention was to prohibit car lifts in driveways and not allow them to count towards parking requirements, but to still permit them in garages to get an extra car or an electric vehicle in there. We weren’t intending to prohibit that, but reading this ordinance, it sounds like we, in fact, prohibited that,” he said. 

An amendment to the ordinance is expected to be read at the April 19 council meeting.  

