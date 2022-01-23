NORTH WILDWOOD - City Council passed the first reading of a $2 million bond ordinance at its Jan. 18 meeting.
According to Mayor Patrick Rosenello, the money will primarily go towards the “improvement of public property and the replenishment of the city’s beaches.”
The city’s finance office confirmed that most of the money will go towards beach replenishment and that the ordinance was worded as such to give the city wiggle room.
The bond money does not represent any new debt for the city, the mayor said.
At the meeting, City Administrator Ronald Simone said that a Jan. 16 nor’easter did significant damage to North Wildwood's beaches.
“We lost a lot more beach… The last storm was one of the worst in history in terms of beach loss,” he said.
He noted that the storm damaged areas that the city was using to stockpile sand, and that another potential nor’easter through the weekend of Jan. 22-23 could do more significant damage.
Simone said, “There was a significant amount of dune scarping, erosion, cliffs at varying height from 14th to 16th (avenues), and for the first time that I have really seen, there's a significant loss of sand between 20th and 17th (avenues), which was one of our main stockpile areas. Prayers that we are able to hold some form of a stockpile area to be able to proceed with beach replenishment.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.