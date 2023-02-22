North Wildwood Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD – Municipal Auditor Leon Costello told North Wildwood City Council that there would be a lot of “scary news” around Cape May County this budget season as towns deal with rising health care costs.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments