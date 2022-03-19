North Wildwood Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - Car lifts will not be allowed in North Wildwood, per a “peace and good order” ordinance adopted at a March 15 City Council meeting.  

Jennifer VanSant, deputy city clerk, said that car lifts have been increasingly popular in cities and that North Wildwood does not want to see them there. 

Car lifts are often used in dense urban areas or on small residential lots where there is no room for two automobiles. They allow a car to park above another where it would otherwise not fit.  

VanSant said that car lifts are not currently present anywhere in North Wildwood. The ordinance hopes to ban them before they have a chance to become a problem. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments