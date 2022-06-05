Patrick Rosenello File Photo.png

NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood City Council voted May 17 to adopt its $34.7 million 2022 budget.  

The new budget brings with it a 2.3-cent tax increase for every $100 of assessed value, which Nic Long, the city’s deputy chief financial officer, attributes to inflation and increased expenses in the city’s Public Works Department. 

Changes from the initially proposed budget were minor. The adopted budget reports $125,000 more in total revenue than the proposed budget. 

As reported in March, costs associated with the city’s beach replenishment efforts were offset by federal funds.

