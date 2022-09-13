Young,Preschooler,Kids,Studying,And,Playing,In,The,Kindergarten.,18.05.2018.

 

SOUTH AMBOY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills today that will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin,  requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families. The second bill, A2365/S1928, requires school food authorities to engage in public education campaigns and develop promotional materials to educate parents about existing and expanding school meals program options. Together, the laws will help ensure equitable access to resources that simultaneously benefit children’s nutrition and support work families’ financial stability. 

