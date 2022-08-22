Cape Regional Google Pic

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed S-315 which establishes employment protections for workers in the health care sector when there is a change in control of their health care entity employer. The bill requires any change in control to be made via a contract or agreement between the parties, that preserves the wages, benefits, and employment status of current employees.

