TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced proposed legislation that would create a statewide police licensing program. If enacted, the bill would require all law enforcement officers to hold valid, active licenses issued by the Police Training Commission (PTC) in order to be employed as officers in the State of New Jersey.
In June 2020, the PTC, which establishes statewide law enforcement standards, voted unanimously to create statewide police licensing program, recognizing that over 40 states across the country use a form of decertification or licensing for law enforcement officers
To better protect the health, safety, and welfare of all citizens, the legislation would grant the PTC the ability to take actions against the licenses of officers who act outside the professional standards or engage in illegal or improper conduct.
Professional licensing is used in various other contexts, and occupations such as teachers, doctors, electricians, and counselors, among others, are subject to licensing requirements that provide the public with appropriate assurance of professionalism, qualification, and accountability.
“I am honored to announce that we will be joining the overwhelming number of states who have established a police licensing program as a requirement for all law enforcement officers. These licenses should be held with honor as they show that these officers have been through rigorous training and have upheld what it means to be a law enforcement officer to the highest professional standards,” said Governor Murphy.
“The statewide licensure of our law enforcement officers is a crucial next step in strengthening community-police relationships,” said Acting Attorney General Platkin.
Under the proposed bill, the PTC would establish the licensure process and qualification standards for officers and applicants, including: passing a psychological examination; maintaining post academy ongoing professional training requirements set by the PTC, and not engaging in conduct including social media posts or being an active member of a group that advocates for the violent overthrow of the government or for discrimination based on classes protected by the Law Against Discrimination (LAD).
The bill would make law enforcement licenses subject to renewal three years after issuance. Furthermore, the PTC would be authorized to suspend, revoke, place conditions upon, or deny licenses, after a hearing. Governor-appointed public members would be expanded from two to four members of the PTC.
Under the bill, employing law enforcement agencies must also inform the PTC of any separation from employment of a licensed officer, and hiring agencies must request from the PTC the reasons why an applicant was separated from any prior law enforcement employment. For instance, an employing unit must contact the PTC when an officer loses their license due to conviction of a crime, conviction of Domestic Violence, or conviction of offense for losing a firearm. Combined, these provisions would establish a mechanism for law enforcement agencies to make thorough and effective hiring decisions.