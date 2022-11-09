EWING – Governor Phil Murphy, alongside Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, announced his support for a series of legislative proposals and administrative actions to combat auto theft in New Jersey Nov. 7. The announcement builds upon steps taken earlier this year, which have already proven to have an impact. Auto thefts in September of this year were down 14 percent from September of last year. And in October, auto thefts were down 12 percent from October of last year.
Murphy Proposes Actions to Combat Auto Theft
