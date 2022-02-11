Millburn,,New,Jersey,,Usa,-,September,3,,2021:,Governor,Phil
TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 288 which will extend the Public Health Emergency declared on Jan. 11, by Executive Order No. 280, for 30 days. Murphy’s intention to extend the Public Health Emergency was announced Feb. 7. 

The Public Health Emergency allows the state to continue vaccine distribution, vaccination or testing requirements in certain settings, the collection of COVID-19 data, implementation of any applicable recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent or limit the transmission of COVID-19, staffing and resource allocation, and other critical components of the State’s COVID-19 response.  

Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, the Public Health Emergency will expire after 30 days, unless renewed. State COVID-19 metrics will be reevaluated at the time of expiration to determine if an extension will be needed.  

For a copy of Executive Order No. 288, please click here.

