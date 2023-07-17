Murphy Sworn 1.jpg

Joseph Murphy takes the oath of office from Wildwood City Clerk Lisa Brown, July 13. Murphy was named the 14th chief of police for the City of Wildwood. Looking on are his wife, MaryNell, and daughter, Grace. Holding the Bible is his father, Ed Murphy. Unseen are Murphy’s other daughters, Carly and Joelle.

WILDWOOD – The meeting room at the Wildwoods Convention Center was packed with members of the law enforcement community, including chiefs of police, the county prosecutor and sheriff, in addition to many members of Wildwood Police Department, all honoring new Police Chief Joseph Murphy on his promotion, July 13.

Law enforcement officers pack the room at a promotion ceremony for new Wildwood Police Department Chief Joseph Murphy, July 13, including a large contingent of department officers.
Newly sworn Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy addresses well-wishers at a promotion ceremony held at the Wildwoods Convention Center, July 13. Murphy used the occasion of his promotion to honor three of his officers for duty above and beyond the call.

