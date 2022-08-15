covid testing test stock
Noie via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON – Following recent updates to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in advance of the upcoming school year, Governor Phil Murphy today signed an executive order lifting the requirement that school districts, child care settings, and state contractors maintain a policy requiring their unvaccinated workers undergo routine testing. The change will apply to school districts and child care settings immediately, and to state contractors as of September 1, 2022. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments